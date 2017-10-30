SEATTLE - JUNE 25: Aerial view of CenturyLink with people entering arena train tracks buildings roads and Safeco Field in Seattle in June 25 2015. Home of the Seattle Seahawks (NFL) Mariners (MLB) and Sounders (MLS).
What’s Trending – Seahawks Win 4th Straight!
The Seahawks claim their 4th straight victory over Houston this weekend, 41-38! Everett has filed paperwork in federal court defending its ban on bikini baristas. Sounders tied Vancouver 0-0. The Huskies win their homecoming game against UCLA and the Cougars lost to Arizona!