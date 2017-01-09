Istanbul, Turkey - December 23, 2014: An iPhone 6 on a table.New iPhone 6 is a smartphone developed by Apple Inc. Apple releases the new iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus on September 9, 2014.

Golden Globes, Seahawks Win & Happy Birthday to the iPhone

Seahawks won against Detroit this past Saturday! Ten years ago today the iPhone debuted! Keurig is working on an in-home alcoholic drink machine! And a woman gave birth while wearing one of those talking Chewbacca masks! Allan & Ashley cover all that, and the Golden Globes last night! Listen here!

