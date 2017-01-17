Garter snake - also called garden snake or gardener snake - is the common name given to harmless, small to medium-sized snakes belonging to the genus Thamnophis. Endemic to North America, they can be found from the Subarctic plains of Canada to Central Am

Facebook Makes You Miserable & Snake Thief Strikes Again

The Oregon man who was caught stealing snakes from a pet store by putting them down his pants has returned to that pet store! Amazon is now accepting food stamps! And a new study shows that a weeklong break from Facebook lifts your mood… Listen here!

