Traffic Trouble Spots To Avoid This Weekend.

It’s Labor Day Weekend and there’s a LOT going on, plan your trips into and out of Seattle accordingly.

From Bumbershoot to sporting events to other concerts like Zac Brown and One Republic at Safeco TONIGHT (Friday) and the Foo Fighters on Saturday night, throw in a Sounders match at CenturyLink on Saturday afternoon and just the typical Labor Day Weekend travels… you have a LOT of stuff happening and a LOT of people trying to get from point A to point B.

Check out the best and worst times to be driving this weekend HERE.