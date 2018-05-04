Credit: WSDOT

TRAFFIC: Revive I-5 Weekend Closures

Well, here we go again.  But really, aren’t we used to it?  However the I-5 work and getting stuck in it really can be frustrating, then adding Seattle sports activities.  So, here’s what you need to know for the weekend:

During the overnight hours, starting Saturday at 8 p.m., up to three lanes of northbound Interstate 5 between the West Seattle Bridge and Lakeview Boulevard will be closed. The closure is part of the “Revive I-5” project. The lanes will reopen at about 5 a.m. Sunday.

GAMES:  Sounders at 1p Saturday, Mariners at 6p Saturday.

Add in Cinco de Mayo, Opening Day of Boating Season…busy.

  • Check WSDOT CURRENT TRAFFIC (HERE)
  • WSDOT Mobile App (HERE)

 

 

 

