TRAFFIC: Revive I-5 Weekend Closures

Well, here we go again. But really, aren’t we used to it? However the I-5 work and getting stuck in it really can be frustrating, then adding Seattle sports activities. So, here’s what you need to know for the weekend:

During the overnight hours, starting Saturday at 8 p.m., up to three lanes of northbound Interstate 5 between the West Seattle Bridge and Lakeview Boulevard will be closed. The closure is part of the “Revive I-5” project. The lanes will reopen at about 5 a.m. Sunday.

GAMES: Sounders at 1p Saturday, Mariners at 6p Saturday.

Add in Cinco de Mayo, Opening Day of Boating Season…busy.