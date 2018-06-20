TRAFFIC: Hewitt Avenue Trestle & Alaskan Way Viaduct Weekend Closures

Well lookout Everett, you’ve got some weekends ahead of you that will be taking you on some heavy detours. Starting with WESTBOUND Hewitt Avenue Trestle this weekend. (HERE)

Other scheduled closures

June 29-July 2

July 13-16

July 20-23

August 3-6

August 10-13

For projects near you (HERE)

AND…Seattle’s Alaskan Way Viaduct will have its southbound lanes closed this weekend as crews continue work to get ready for the state Route 99 tunnel to open sometime this fall. Southbound lanes of the highway will close from the south end of the Battery Street tunnel to South Spokane Street. That happens Friday night but re-opening early Sunday to allow for PRIDE PARADE traffic. (HERE)