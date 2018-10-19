It’s almost Halloween, which means it’s time to grab a glass of wine, cozy up on the couch under a comfy blanket and literally scare the bejeezus out of yourself with a scary movie. Why, oh why do we do this to ourselves? You’re yelling at the television, hiding your eyes, covering your ears, you’re checking closets, looking under the bed and terrified to go near a window, but for some reason, you did this to yourself voluntarily. This is what we call the “scary movie rush,” ok, we just made that up, but it could be a thing. So, for those seeking that scary movie adrenaline rush, we have compiled a list of our TOP 5 Scary movies and given you some clips to warm you up!

Enjoy and… BEWARE!

#5- Get Out

Get Out is creepy, plain and simple.

#4- When A Stranger Calls

There are fewer things more frightening than hearing those words… “the calls are coming from inside the house.” Nope, nope, NOPE!

The film was originally made in 1978, but the remake is just as creepy!

#3- The Exorcist

This film has stood the test of time as one of the scariest movies ever made. In fact, some of the scenes they filmed were deemed too scary to actually make it into the film! We don’t even want to think about it!

#2- The Shining

Jack Nicholson is the ultimate psychopath in this thriller. Between the creepy twins, Redrum and Jack’s overall creepiness, this will have you terrified from start to finish!

#1- Halloween

When it’s daytime in the movie and it can still scare the you-know-what out of you, then you know it’s good! Plus, it’s almost Halloween, so this is naturally the #1 pick!