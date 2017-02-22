Tom Brady’s jersey is worth how much?!?

The Houston Police Department has valued the cost of Tom Brady’s missing Super Bowl jersey at $500,000. Holy cow, no wonder someone stole it!
We are almost halfway through Oscar week, so here are some fun tidbits!
-The Total cost of producing the Academy Awards is $42.8 milion!
-Each 24-karat gold-plated Oscar stauette is worth $696.
-Jimmy Kimmel is being paid $15,000 for hosting the Oscars!
-It costs $119,800 for a couple to attend the Vanity Fair Oscars party. Wowza!
-225 countries will broadcast the Oscars.