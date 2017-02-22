Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots is hit in the knee by safety Bernard Pollard #49 of the Kansas City Chiefs during a game on September 7, 2008.

Tom Brady’s jersey is worth how much?!?

The Houston Police Department has valued the cost of Tom Brady’s missing Super Bowl jersey at $500,000.  Holy cow, no wonder someone stole it!

We are almost halfway through Oscar week, so here are some fun tidbits!

-The Total cost of producing the Academy Awards is $42.8 milion!

-Each 24-karat gold-plated Oscar stauette is worth $696.

-Jimmy Kimmel is being paid $15,000 for hosting the Oscars!

-It costs $119,800 for a couple to attend the Vanity Fair Oscars party. Wowza!

-225 countries will broadcast the Oscars.

 

