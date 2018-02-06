Credit: eminozkan | BigStockPhoto.com

Today is LAME DUCK DAY. But, what does that mean exactly?

So what exactly does it mean to be one?  Well according to MERRIAM-WEBSTER
Definition of lame duck

1 : one that is weak or that falls behind in ability or achievement; especially,  chiefly British : an ailing company
2 : an elected official or group continuing to hold political office during the period between the election and the inauguration of a successor
3 : one whose position or term of office will soon end

Got it.  And since I’m not into name calling, how about the fun history of the ‘Rubber Duck’ (HERE)

And of course, who could forget this…

