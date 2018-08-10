Redmond bar and grill golf tournament
Redmond Bar & Grill Golf Tourney

To golf or not to golf. That is the question!

Join us for the Redmond Bar & Grill’s Annual Golf Tournament at the Golf Club at Redmond Ridge on Monday, August 20th!

Proceeds go to the Redmond Firefighter’s Benevolent Fund, which is a group of Firefighters who go out of their way to help others (more than they already do in their jobs!)

We will be playing, and we use that term loosely and Allan will be the emcee for the fun event! There will be live and silent auctions and dinner… and drinks, of course!

For info on registering GO HERE!!

See you on the course! Fore!!

Hear how last year went and what you’re in for this time round!

About Allan & Ashley in the Morning

We are Allan & Ashley! We’re fun, a bit newsy, local, witty and a tad punchy. We are a Seattle-based, interactive morning show, dialed into our hometown. Join us to see what’s trending, test your knowledge and start your morning with a smile! Monday-Saturday, 5-9am on WARM 106.9!
