Time To Plan Your Summer Vacation!

Wanna get away? Of course you do! But wow, those flights can really bust a budget. Here’s a recent post of the ‘cheapest’ places to vacation (HERE)…and would you believe, Seattle on that list. So maybe a Summer ‘staycation’, where you pick weekends to do some of these tourist things in our own city (HERE). And Visit Seattle always has some good ideas (HERE)
About Shellie Hart
Your workday host is a longtime Seattle Radio Midday Air-Personality. Shellie grew up in Burien and now lives in West Seattle. She’s the on-court Entertainment Emcee for our 2X WNBA Championship Team SEATTLE STORM. Shellie is also committed to Children’s Hospital with weekly participation in their CHILD LIFE Program, dedicating over a 100 hours of volunteer time annually. People ask all the time, “What’s your favorite part of the job?”, and my response is YOU! Sure I get to meet all kinds of famous people, but it’s engaging with the people and their Northwest families that makes me happy”
Related Articles
Say ‘Cherry CHEESE Cake’ Please [recipes]
April 23, 2018
Roasted Garlic on the Grill [recipes]
April 19, 2018