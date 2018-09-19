Credit: Michail Petrov | BigStockPhoto.com

Time To Get That FREE FLU SHOT [locations]

The Fall season is here, and so is the beginning of our flu season in the Northwest.  According to the KING COUNTY website:

Influenza spreads readily from person to person in schools, workplaces and homes. Everyone 6 months of age and older should get an annual flu vaccine to prevent sickness, healthcare visits, hospitalizations, and deaths from influenza.

Protection lasts throughout the flu season, which usually peaks in January or February and continues into the spring. Some children and adults may be eligible to receive nasal spray flu vaccine.

  • BEST ‘FREE’ Flu Shot Locations (Yelp) HERE

In most cases, if you just want to pop in to your local drugstore (like BARTELLS) you can even get one there.

And a recent story in the seattlepi.com reports early cases of the flu (HERE).

According to CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention):

What flu vaccines are recommended this season?

For the 2018-2019 flu season, providers may choose to administer any licensed, age-appropriate flu vaccine (IIV, RIV4, or LAIV4).

Options this season include:

If shots aren’t your thing, then perhaps you may want to pay more attention to your diet as some say there are foods to eat to help prevent flu and colds (HERE).

And, if you have a yummy ‘comfort food’ or soup recipe for when you are ‘down’.  As always, feel free to pass that along:)

