Three Day Weekend ~ Two State Fairs

The Evergreen State Fair, or the Washingon State Fair.

So let me help you make a choice:

 Evergreen State Fair Monroe:

Heroes Day

Friday, Aug. 31

Today we salute U.S. Military and First Responders by offering FREE admission for them and their dependents when showing valid ID at the gates. Military includes all active duty, reserve, disabled, retired and veterans. With the help of our sponsor, this is just one way we can say “thank you” for serving our community.

Labor Day

Monday, Sept. 3

Every good thing must come to an end… Come celebrate with us on the last day of the Fair where admission is $2 off for everyone!

Sponsored by Xfinity

 

Washington State Fair Puyallup:

Fri, Aug. 31: 10:30 am – 10:30 pm
Sat, Sept. 1: 9:30 am – 10:30 pm
Sun, Sept. 2: 9:30 am – 10:30 pm
Mon, Sept. 3 (Labor Day)​: 9:30 am – 9:30 pm

Discover the Dinasours each day!!!

Tue, Sept. 4: CLOSED
Wed, Sept. 5: CLOSED

