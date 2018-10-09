This is SO Hawaii!!

A Hawaiian Marine Mammal hospital dealt with quite the phone emergency!

Claire Simeone, director of the Marine Mammal Center’s Monk Seal hospital received a call from work last week, but when she picked up, no one was there. She hung up and the phone rang again; 15 more times to be exact. Beginning to fear a Monk Seal emergency, she rushed to work, only to find that all was calm. But other people started calling the hospital, wondering why they were being called incessantly. Hawaiian Telcom confirmed that “a bazillion calls” were coming from one line inside the hospital. Finally Simeone was able to figure out the culprit…. Read through to see what actually happened!

It’s SO Hawaii!

You are not going to BELIEVE this story. It’s one of the best things I’ve experienced this year. Hold on tight for this roller coaster. pic.twitter.com/R0SfmgS0bn — Dr. Claire Simeone (@Claire_Simeone) October 5, 2018

More calls. NINE calls in 15 minutes. I start to panic a bit, and drive back to the hospital. Seal emergency? I am on it. pic.twitter.com/qtjc2ZK68d — Dr. Claire Simeone (@Claire_Simeone) October 5, 2018

Very nice @HawaiianTel man says it might be an issue with one of our phones, or some of the software. He confirms that, yes, a bazillion calls are coming from one line. But I look at our office line. It’s not that one. He asks me to look around to find the problem line. pic.twitter.com/QcrMjVCG4X — Dr. Claire Simeone (@Claire_Simeone) October 5, 2018

THERE IS A GECKO SITTING ON THE TOUCHSCREEN OF THE PHONE, MAKING CALLS WITH HIS TINY GECKO FEET!!! This gecko has called me 15 times, and everyone in our recent call list. *Actual photo of telemarketer* @TMMC @GEICO @HawaiianTel pic.twitter.com/USyKeOiDbE — Dr. Claire Simeone (@Claire_Simeone) October 5, 2018

That’s right! A Gecko on the touchscreen caused all of that chaos! When questioned after the incident, he said he was just trying to save people money on insurance… horrible joke, we know, but come on; you were thinking it too.