Credit: hpbfotos | BigStockPhoto.com

This is SO Hawaii!!

A Hawaiian Marine Mammal hospital dealt with quite the phone emergency!

Claire Simeone, director of the Marine Mammal Center’s Monk Seal hospital received a call from work last week, but when she picked up, no one was there. She hung up and the phone rang again; 15 more times to be exact. Beginning to fear a Monk Seal emergency, she rushed to work, only to find that all was calm. But other people started calling the hospital, wondering why they were being called incessantly. Hawaiian Telcom confirmed that “a bazillion calls” were coming from one line inside the hospital.  Finally Simeone was able to figure out the culprit…. Read through to see what actually happened!

It’s SO Hawaii!

That’s right! A Gecko on the touchscreen caused all of that chaos!  When questioned after the incident, he said he was just trying to save people money on insurance… horrible joke, we know, but come on; you were thinking it too.

 

About Allan & Ashley in the Morning

We are Allan & Ashley! We’re fun, a bit newsy, local, witty and a tad punchy. We are a Seattle-based, interactive morning show, dialed into our hometown. Join us to see what’s trending, test your knowledge and start your morning with a smile! Monday-Saturday, 5-9am on WARM 106.9!
Copyright ©2016 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.