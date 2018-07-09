This Girl Needed Some Gator-Aid

You Can’t Make This Stuff Up…

Gator Chases Teen Up Tree; Mom Calls For Help … CBS claims an angry alligator recently chased a 15 year-old Lake County, Florida teen up a tree.

The girl’s mother called 911 saying;

“My daughter is stuck in a tree. There’s a gator surrounding her. We can’t get her out. She got in the tree to get out of the water. The gator is on land and in the water right under her.”

Deputies quickly arrived and dispatched the reptile.

The girl was not injured.

Listen here!

Later, Brenda in Seattle called in with her own gator story!

About Allan & Ashley in the Morning

We are Allan & Ashley! We’re fun, a bit newsy, local, witty and a tad punchy. We are a Seattle-based, interactive morning show, dialed into our hometown. Join us to see what’s trending, test your knowledge and start your morning with a smile! Monday-Saturday, 5-9am on WARM 106.9!
