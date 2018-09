Joelle Murray has a cute little coffee shop in Toronto, but she had some BIG dreams when she started a social media campaign to get Ryan Gosling to come into her shop, Grinder Cafe, while he was in town for the Toronto International Film Festival. Guess what? Her persistence paid off! After 10 days of relentless Ryan Gosling posts including pics with a cardboard cutout of Gosling… the real Ryan Gosling strolled in! and in Joelle’s words, she “hugged up on him wicked.”