Ed Sheeran is facing another lawsuit over his hit song “Thinking Out Loud.” This time, the family of the co-writer for Marvin Gaye’s hit “Let’s Get It On,” has sold part of their rights to the song to Structured Asset Sales and SAS is suing Ed for $100 million! They’re saying he “borrowed too heavily” from Let’s Get It On. Both songs are below, tell us what you think!

You can read more about the lawsuit HERE!