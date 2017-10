YOU THINK YOU WORKED HARD ON YOUR KIDS COSTUME?

One little Buckeye is here to steal your heart thanks to the efforts of his loving father.

Since January his son wanted to be a buckeye!!!

Over the course of the past six months, Russell Hoeflich, director of video services at Ohio State Athletics, created a custom Brutus Buckeye costume for his three-year-old son Will.

What is a Buckeye?