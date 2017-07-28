Things To Do This Weekend Around Western Washington.

There are a TON of things going on…along with sunshine and 80 degree temps in the forecast! 🙂

Seafair Summer: Alaska Airlines Seafair Torchlight Parade! – Saturday, July 29. We’ll be there!!! Catch the Seafair Pirates, clowns, floats and much more in downtown Seattle for the 68th annual parade. KIRO 7 will have live coverage of the event, parade starting at 7:30 p.m.

Mariners: They play a LOT of games on the road in August so catch them while you can at Safeco as they host the New York Mets.

Artistic Display: BAM ARTSfair – Friday to Sunday, July 28-30. The event is expected to offer a unique experience for attendees. Catch the more than 300 artists displaying their works from crafts to various painted works. There will even be hands-on games and art projects for kids. And don’t forget the stage featuring music and dance. Location: 510 Bellevue Way NE, Bellevue, Washington. Follow this link for details.

Rad Wheels: Goodguys 30th Pacific Northwest Nationals – Friday to Sunday, July 28-30, starting at 8 a.m. each day. This event will showcase wheels with pedigree, power, and class. Check cars like a 60s Camaro to Dodge Chargers with muscle. If you love cars, then head out to the Washington State Fair Events Center in Puyallup, WA. Follow this link for details.

Festive Mood: Ethnic Fest – Saturday & Sunday, July 29-30. Celebrate culture at Tacoma’s Wright Park with family-friendly events for all attendees. Enjoy live performances with various music groups and even Clay Martin’s puppet theater. Kids can enjoy the park’s spray park or arts and crafts. Don’t forget the food from the various vendors that will be in attendance. Location: Tacoma, WA. Follow this link for details.

Heritage Games: Pacific Northwest Scottish Highland Games and Clan Gathering – Saturday & Sunday, July 29-30. Attendees should find at this event Celtic Arts, performances from folk singers and games. This event will be at the Expo Center in Enumclaw, WA. Follow this link for details.

Fungal Fancy: Pacific Northwest Mushroom Festival – Saturday & Sunday, July 29-30, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. This event boasts cooking demos all weekend long, live music and even farm tours. Kids will not be forgotten. There will be a kids zone with interactive games and dance, educational speakers will be on hand too. This event will be held at the Regional Athletic Complex, 8345 Steilacoom Rd SE, Olympia, WA. Follow this link for details.

Filipino Fiesta: Pista Sa Nayon – Sunday, July 30, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. This event is expected to have various food booths, dancing, and music. There is also expected to be helpful information for children, families, and seniors. Location: Seward Park Amphitheater, Seattle, WA. Follow this link for details.