Things To NEVER Order At These Restaurants…According To Employees.

From McDonald’s, to Chick-Fil-A to Starbucks and MORE, you may want to think twice about ordering THESE items.

My wife and I try to avoid eating out if at all possible but sometimes it’s just easier to grab a burger or something quick at a fast food joint. If you’re like us…you’ll definitely be thinking twice about what you’re ordering after seeing THIS article.

Check out what NOT to order at the restaurants HERE.