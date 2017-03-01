They’re HERE!! Meet the DWTS Cast!

It’s here!!!! The new cast of Dancing With Stars was announced this morning, check them out!

Who is your early favorite?

CHRIS KATTAN- Former SNL star & Bainbridge Island HS Grad!

BONNER BOLTON- Pro Bull-Rider & possible Magic Mike cast member???

CHARO- actress/comedian & Flamenco….ian?

DAVID ROSS- Former Cubs catcher… that’s all we really know. Thanks Google!

ERIKA JAYNE- RHOC star who gives us #NoBSGoals

HEATHER MORRIS- Former Glee star & former backup dancer….. Can we say ringer??

NICK VIALL- The Bachelor! He may be in love, but his dancing skills are questionable…

NORMANI KORDEI- Member of pop group 5th Harmony… yes, we had to google that!

MR. T- we pity the fool……..

RASHAD JENNINGS- NFL Running back…. so you know he’s got some fancy footwork!

SIMONE BILES- America’s favorite gymnast and an early DWTS Favorite!

NANCY KERRIGAN- former Olympic Ice Skater. No, Tonya Harding will not be allowed in the audience.