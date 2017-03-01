LOS ANGELES - NOV 22: Dancing witht the Stars Trophy, DWTS at the "Dancing With The Stars" Live Finale at The Grove on November 22, 2016 in Los Angeles, CA

They’re HERE!! Meet the DWTS Cast!

It’s here!!!! The new cast of Dancing With Stars was announced this morning, check them out!

Who is your early favorite?

CHRIS KATTAN- Former SNL star & Bainbridge Island HS Grad!

BONNER BOLTON- Pro Bull-Rider & possible Magic Mike cast member???

CHARO- actress/comedian & Flamenco….ian?

DAVID ROSS- Former Cubs catcher… that’s all we really know. Thanks Google!

ERIKA JAYNE- RHOC star who gives us #NoBSGoals

HEATHER MORRIS- Former Glee star & former backup dancer….. Can we say ringer??

NICK VIALL- The Bachelor! He may be in love, but his dancing skills are questionable…

 

NORMANI KORDEI- Member of pop group 5th Harmony… yes, we had to google that!

MR. T- we pity the fool……..

RASHAD JENNINGS- NFL Running back…. so you know he’s got some fancy footwork!

SIMONE BILES- America’s favorite gymnast and an early DWTS Favorite!

NANCY KERRIGAN- former Olympic Ice Skater. No, Tonya Harding will not be allowed in the audience.

 

