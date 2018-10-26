Singer Justin Bieber performs on NBC's 'TODAY Show' at Rockefeller Plaza on September 10, 2015 in New York City.

There’s a right & a wrong way…

Admittedly, we take things for granted, we assume that the rest of the world knows what we know and it always causes us to do a double take, when someone so blatantly disregards these “rules.” For instance, peanut butter goes with jelly, you shouldn’t wear socks with sandals and burritos are meant to be eaten end to end, not from the middle you heathen, Justin Bieber!!

Who picks up a burrito and starts in the middle?!?! Then what? You have burrito ends in each hand, this is just a recipe for disaster.  It’s wrapped up in a neat little tortilla for a reason and it’s not to be messed with!

About Allan & Ashley in the Morning

We are Allan & Ashley! We’re fun, a bit newsy, local, witty and a tad punchy. We are a Seattle-based, interactive morning show, dialed into our hometown. Join us to see what’s trending, test your knowledge and start your morning with a smile! Monday-Saturday, 5-9am on WARM 106.9!
