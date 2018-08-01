There’s a better way to work off those fries…

Brody Young locked himself in the women’s bathroom at a Nashville McDonalds and when the door was opened by police, they found the 25-year-old doing jumping jacks… naked. Not exactly the sort of thing you’d expect to see in a McDonald’s bathroom!

Man doing naked jumping jacks.

Jumping Jacks seems like more of a Jack in the Box thing… ***editor’s note, we are not encouraging anyone to undress and do jumping jacks at Jack in the Box, or any public place for that matter.***

Back to our point, Brody was not surprisingly, found to be huffing some sort of chemicals and had been told previously to stay away from that McDonalds, so he was arrested for trespassing, public intoxication and public indecency.

We’d like to take this time to recognize that we too love to indulge in french fries and Big Mac’s and sometimes, we feel like we immediately need to work them off, however, we do not think naked jumping jacks in the bathroom is the way to go about ridding ourselves of the fast food guilt. Perhaps a nice stroll would be a better way to go, even a run around the parking lot would suffice.