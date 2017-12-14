The ULTIMATE Christmas ‘Crunch’ Gift [recipe]

My sis and I make this for friends and coworkers EVERY year. And it’s fun to experiment ingredients (would always keep the pretzels and Chex base though:) For example, you can use your favorite flavor of M&M’s, chunks of pretzel bark or candy cane…etc. We use both corn and the wheat Chex for flavor and crunch. After sharing your first batch, you’ll be hounded for more! All good though, as it does make quite a bit. Super easy and fun!!! Also fun for the kids to make! Enjoy – Shellie Hart

