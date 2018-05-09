Credit: AntonioGuillem | BigStockPhoto.com

The Secret To Getting Along With Your Co-Workers…

Faking it! (KIDDING…kind of) the secret could be as simple as being contained in a cup.

Coffee…yes coffee!

A new study from the University of California, Davis, finds that drinking coffee before group discussions or activities could help you be more sociable, self-confident and engaged.

 

One group of participants was asked to first drink a 12-ounce-cup of Starbucks coffee, read about the Occupy Wall Street movement and discuss the topic with a group for 15 minutes. A separate group was asked to complete these activities without drinking coffee.

A self-reported evaluation found coffee drinkers rated their experience talking with others much more positively than non-coffee drinkers.

 

Full story HERE

About AJ

Your afternoon host AJ has been in Seattle for over 5 years and SO much has happened in his life since moving here. He and his wife of 7 years Nicole, had their first baby (Max...he is now 2) and they bought their first home here. When AJ isn't on the air, at a sporting event supporting one of our local teams (ESPECIALLY the Sounders and Seahawks) or hosting an event for one of the organizations that he works with including Making Strides Against Breast Cancer, March For Babies, Susan G Komen and Washington Trails Association, he is more than likely climbing a mountain! "I love everything this place has to offer, from world-class entertainment, to the incredible food to all of its natural beauty with so many amazing mountains and trails at our doorstep! I LOVE the Pacific Northwest and am proud to call it home and do what I love to do with an incredible group of people."
