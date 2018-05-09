The Secret To Getting Along With Your Co-Workers…

Faking it! (KIDDING…kind of) the secret could be as simple as being contained in a cup.

Coffee…yes coffee!

A new study from the University of California, Davis, finds that drinking coffee before group discussions or activities could help you be more sociable, self-confident and engaged.

One group of participants was asked to first drink a 12-ounce-cup of Starbucks coffee, read about the Occupy Wall Street movement and discuss the topic with a group for 15 minutes. A separate group was asked to complete these activities without drinking coffee.

A self-reported evaluation found coffee drinkers rated their experience talking with others much more positively than non-coffee drinkers.

Full story HERE