You can’t make this stuff up…

Cat Voted Mayor Of Omena, Michigan: A cat, named Sweet Tart, has become the Mayor of Omena, Michigan. The 9 year-old previously served as the village’s Vice Mayor. Over 7,000 people cast votes. A peacock, a goat, a chicken, another cat and 13 dogs also ran against Sweet Tart and were awarded honorary positions on the city council. Sweet Tart will serve until 2021…

