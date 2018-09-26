The Most Horrible Wedding Stories EVER

Listeners call in and tell us some of their most horrible wedding stories we have EVER heard. OMG some of these are kinda shocking… but so funny!
About Allan & Ashley in the Morning
We are Allan & Ashley! We’re fun, a bit newsy, local, witty and a tad punchy. We are a Seattle-based, interactive morning show, dialed into our hometown. Join us to see what’s trending, test your knowledge and start your morning with a smile! Monday-Saturday, 5-9am on WARM 106.9!
Related Articles
7 Year Old’s National Anthem Rendition Going Viral!
September 26, 2018
This Bridezilla’s Weddings Demands Are CRAZY
September 26, 2018
OMG! He did it!
September 26, 2018