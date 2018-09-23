The famous (and infamous) graduates from Washington’s two largest Universities

From actors to astronauts… programmers to politicians…musicians to models…. Both UW and WSU have had quite a roster of famous attendees… Wazzu! Udub!
About Dianna Rose
Dianna has been with Warm 106,9 hosting on Sundays since March 2012. She's been on the air in Seattle since 1999, when she moved up from LA to become Music Director/on-air at Smooth Jazz KWJZ. She's also a voice-over artist, travel enthusiast, vegan and passionate about animal causes, is studying for a Masters in Music Therapy and Mental Health Counseling, and a devoted mother to her son.
Related Articles
So…um….can we have one of these sites here in Seattle too?
September 9, 2018
Love this! Sign language interpreter helps those with hearing loss, experience live music!
September 2, 2018
It’s blackberry picking season! Need a great recipe?
August 5, 2018