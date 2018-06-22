The Connors (Minus Roseanne) Are Returning To ABC!

ABC has given a series order to “The Conners,” a spinoff starring original cast members.

The entire original crew, John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson and Michael Fishman will be back. Not part of the new series will be Roseanne Barr, who will, according to ABC, have no financial or creative involvement in the spinoff.

“The Conners” is slated to debut this fall and take over the 8 p.m. Tuesday time period that “Roseanne” had been slated to occupy until the show was abruptly canceled last month in response to a racist statement made on Twitter by Barr. Additional cast members and a premiere date will be announced at a later date.