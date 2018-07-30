The Cast has arrived!

The cast of Bachelor in Paradise has been revealed and if you’re a fan of Arie’s season of The Bachelor and Becca’s (currrent) season of the Bachelorette, then you’re in luck!

7 men from Becca’s season are scheduled to appear and that doesn’t include Colton, who we know makes an appearance on the show!

7 women from Arie’s season head to paradise, including Crystal, the ultimate villain of season 22 and Tia Booth, who made waves with Becca & Colton this season.

Wells returns as the bartender and will be joined by fan favorite from Bachelor Winter Games, Yuki!

Oh, and side note, if you loved (or loved to hate) Jordan from Becca’s season, he too will land on the beaches of paradise!

See the full cast HERE! (but remember, they will most likely add some characters late in the game)