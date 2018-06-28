Thailand online date stole truck
Her date stole her truck and left her!

The 2nd date was probably a no-go…

Thailand police arrested a 28 year-old man for stealing his online date’s pickup truck. The two met on a dating site before he agreed to meet her parents.  (whoah! Meeting the parents on the 1st date?)  The man took a bus to the woman’s house before they drove to dinner. During dinner, the man excused himself and drove off with his date’s truck! He decided to turn around and sell it for cash. Unfortunately for him, the police called the man’s cell phone pretending to set up a meeting to “buy” the truck.  When the man arrived with the truck, the police were waiting and arrested him.

We’re guessing they didn’t set up a 2nd date……

 

