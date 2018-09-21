That’s some serious Mascot commitment!

Poor Chip the Buffalo… first off, his name is Chip and for those of that don’t know, a Buffalo Chip is… well, poop. Literally.

Secondly, Chip, the mascot for the University of Colorado, doesn’t know how to use a t-shirt gun and had an unfortunate mishap. You see, when firing a t-shirt gun into the crowd, it’s important the correct end is up and not pointed at your lower extremities. Yep, Chip went down… hard.

I AM DYING pic.twitter.com/VEX3GVz4ia — Josh Parcell (@JoshParcell) September 19, 2018

Something you don't see every day: Chip the Buffalo's t-shirt gun malfunctioned and he had to be carted off the field! Never took his head off though… respect the commitment #footballguy pic.twitter.com/qi0lrPM4Dk — Lindsay Joy (@LindsayJoyTV) September 15, 2018

But don’t worry guys, Chip’s gonna be ok!