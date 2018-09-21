colorado buffaloes t shirt cannon colege mascot
An American Bison on the Colorado Prairie

That’s some serious Mascot commitment!

Poor Chip the Buffalo… first off, his name is Chip and for those of that don’t know, a Buffalo Chip is… well, poop. Literally.

Secondly, Chip, the mascot for the University of Colorado, doesn’t know how to use a t-shirt gun and had an unfortunate mishap.  You see, when firing a t-shirt gun into the crowd, it’s important the correct end is up and not pointed at your lower extremities. Yep, Chip went down… hard.

But don’t worry guys, Chip’s gonna be ok!

About Allan & Ashley in the Morning

We are Allan & Ashley! We’re fun, a bit newsy, local, witty and a tad punchy. We are a Seattle-based, interactive morning show, dialed into our hometown. Join us to see what’s trending, test your knowledge and start your morning with a smile! Monday-Saturday, 5-9am on WARM 106.9!
Copyright ©2016 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.