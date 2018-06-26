That’s One Way To Do It..

Ya Can’t Make This Stuff Up…

Bank Robber Gives License To Teller: Columbus, Ohio police had no problem in tracking down bank robber Dave Menser because he gave his driver’s license to a teller. Menser said he had a gun before giving the teller a note demanding money. When he asked for more cash, the teller told him that a driver’s license was required to open the cash drawer. Menser gave the teller his license before she swiped it into an ID machine. Officers quickly arrested Menser following the robbery.

