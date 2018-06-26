That’s One Way To Do It..

Thief or robber with bag full of money is being recorded with camera at night. View from top.

Bank Robber Gives License To Teller: Columbus, Ohio police had no problem in tracking down bank robber Dave Menser because he gave his driver’s license to a teller. Menser said he had a gun before giving the teller a note demanding money. When he asked for more cash, the teller told him that a driver’s license was required to open the cash drawer. Menser gave the teller his license before she swiped it into an ID machine. Officers quickly arrested Menser following the robbery.  

About Allan & Ashley in the Morning

We are Allan & Ashley! We’re fun, a bit newsy, local, witty and a tad punchy. We are a Seattle-based, interactive morning show, dialed into our hometown. Join us to see what’s trending, test your knowledge and start your morning with a smile! Monday-Saturday, 5-9am on WARM 106.9!
