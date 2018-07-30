french bulldog dog lying on the grass with love peace and harmony finger wearing a red heart shape sunglasses

That’s Just Doggone Spoiled…

You really can’t make this stuff up…

Man Has Spent $60K Spoiling His Dog: The Daily Mail claims Londoner Anthony Walsh has spent $60,000 spoiling his seven-year-old dog, Princess Cleopatra Superchill. She has 65 outfits, 175 pairs of sunglasses and three miniature cars. The Staffordshire Bull Terrier recently turned 7 years-old. Anthony gave her a doggie birthday cake and a boat, which she can use in their pool. Princess Cleopatra receives daily massages and expensive food.

Listen here!

People were calling in all morning with their stories of people who spoil THEIR pups…

