That’s Just Doggone Spoiled…

You really can’t make this stuff up…

Man Has Spent $60K Spoiling His Dog: The Daily Mail claims Londoner Anthony Walsh has spent $60,000 spoiling his seven-year-old dog, Princess Cleopatra Superchill. She has 65 outfits, 175 pairs of sunglasses and three miniature cars. The Staffordshire Bull Terrier recently turned 7 years-old. Anthony gave her a doggie birthday cake and a boat, which she can use in their pool. Princess Cleopatra receives daily massages and expensive food.

People were calling in all morning with their stories of people who spoil THEIR pups…