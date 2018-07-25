Honeymoon romantic couple in love holding hands walking on beautiful sunset at beach in waterfront. Lovers or newlywed married young couple by the sea enjoying relaxed vacation travel holiday. Hawaii.

That awkward moment when….

Every relationship reaches that point…

You start off in a blissful cocoon of happiness.  It’s all excitement, nervousness, lust and a belly full of butterflies. Then, as the relationship progresses and you start getting comfortable, there’s bathrooms, weight gain and bodily functions! (gasp, people actually toot!?!)

According to a recent survey:

Women wait 1 year and 4 months into the relationship to stop dieting. For men, it’s 1 year, 1 month. (See, it’s their fault. They stop and three months later we are sitting on the couch, sharing an entire pie.)

Women wait 1 year and 2 months into the relationship before using the bathroom while their partner is on the toilet. Men wait 1 year, 1 month. (Again… their fault.)

Men and women both wait 9 months before tooting in front of their partner… those first 9 months must have been uncomfortable!

So, we asked our listeners, when did YOU know the honeymoon was over?

 

About Allan & Ashley in the Morning

We are Allan & Ashley! We’re fun, a bit newsy, local, witty and a tad punchy. We are a Seattle-based, interactive morning show, dialed into our hometown. Join us to see what’s trending, test your knowledge and start your morning with a smile! Monday-Saturday, 5-9am on WARM 106.9!
