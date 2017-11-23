Credit: mg7 | BigStockPhoto.com

Thanksgiving Day FUN FACTS

First of all, Happy THANKSGIVING to all!  For the most part we all understand the meaning of the holiday, but here are some fun (and random) things that you can share with friends…

  • Benjamin Franklin wanted the turkey to be the national bird, not the eagle.
  • Americans eat 46 million turkeys each Thanksgiving.
  • Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin’s first meal in space after walking on the moon was foil packets with roasted turkey.
  • Only male turkeys gobble.
  • We consume on average 229 grams of fat (hate to break it to ya, but that’s about 3 to 4 times the amount we should eat in a day)
