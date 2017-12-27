THANK YOU!! TEDDY BEAR PATROL STATS

The WARM 106.9 TEDDY BEAR PATROL made 46 deliveries this year. But wait there is more!!!

We delivered 18,912 creatures of comfort and caring to children and grown-ups dealing with very stressful situations.

Add to that all the caregivers who were able to use our WARM bears in treatment and comfort to others,

WARM 106.9 has touched countless thousands in 2017.

We send our thanks to our sponsors, Bartell Drugs and Shuttle Express and our listeners who donate bears individually.

We thank the Seattle Thunderbirds, Everett Silvertips and Seattle Storm fans who toss thousands of bears our way.



Our WARM bears stay safe and snug and dry at Western Van & Storage in Kent and Air Van Moving in Tacoma, supporting the Providence Pediatric Hospice of Seattle Foundation. And a special thanks to Catherine Hall who makes this program happen.



WARM Wishes for 2018



TEDDY BEAR TOSS 1217