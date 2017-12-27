THANK YOU!! TEDDY BEAR PATROL STATS

The WARM 106.9 TEDDY BEAR PATROL made 46 deliveries this year. But wait there is more!!! 

We delivered 18,912 creatures of comfort and caring to children and grown-ups dealing with very stressful situations.
Add to that all the caregivers who were able to use our WARM bears in treatment and comfort  to others,
WARM 106.9 has touched countless thousands in 2017.
 
We send our thanks to our sponsors, Bartell Drugs and Shuttle Express and our listeners who donate bears individually.  
We thank the Seattle Thunderbirds, Everett Silvertips and Seattle Storm fans who toss thousands of bears our way.
 
Our WARM bears stay safe and snug and dry at Western Van & Storage in Kent and Air Van Moving in Tacoma, supporting the Providence Pediatric Hospice of Seattle Foundation.  And a special thanks to Catherine Hall who makes this program happen.

WARM Wishes for  2018

TEDDY BEAR TOSS 1217

About Laurie Hardie

Laurie is a rare Seattle-born Native. She has raised her children, but as a working mom knows how important it is to look and feel your best. She currently volunteers with Queen It’s a New Day, a non-profit organization in Everett, giving women a hand up to feel great inside and out. As a published author and life coach, Laurie is WARM’s Afternoon Traffic host with the philosophy of…” traffic is a lot like life, sometimes you have a speed –limit drive and sometimes you hit a slow-down or detour, but with the right guidance and information, we can all get through it together”.

