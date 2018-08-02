Credit: Virrage Images | BigStockPhoto.com.

Selling Your Car? Are There Guidelines For Test Drives?

What do you do when you are selling your car and someone wants to test drive it?

An Everett woman wanted to sell her 2004 Subaru.  The interested buyer wanted to take it for a test drive.

This story caught my eye because something similar happened to me. I did however get the car back in okay shape, just a week after the test drive.

There are some general guidelines to stay safe when selling a car. For starters, it’s better to meet at a public location than a private home. Sellers should also make sure their car insurance covers other drivers. When a prospective buyer asks for a test drive, take a picture of the person’s identification and insurance information.

Full Story: HERE

About Laurie Hardie

Laurie is a rare Seattle-born Native. She has raised her children, but as a working mom knows how important it is to look and feel your best. She currently volunteers with Queen It’s a New Day, a non-profit organization in Everett, giving women a hand up to feel great inside and out. As a published author and life coach, Laurie is WARM’s Afternoon Traffic host with the philosophy of…” traffic is a lot like life, sometimes you have a speed –limit drive and sometimes you hit a slow-down or detour, but with the right guidance and information, we can all get through it together”.
