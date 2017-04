TELL YOUR KIDS WHAT TO DO IF SOMEONE DRIVING THEM IS TEXTING.

NO TEXTING TUESDAY!!

Here are some idea’s. Tell me yours.

5 tips, ending with this warning.

If a driver absolutely won’t stop texting or laughs at you for being nervous, don’t argue. The last thing anyone needs is a road-raging, texting driver. Get out the car as soon as you can. Next time that driver offers to give you a ride, say, “no, thanks.”

FULL ARTICLE HERE.