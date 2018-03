Adorable toddler boy sitting on the sofa in the living room and playing with smartphone. Child learning how to use smartphone. Boy texting on the phone. - technology and lifestyle concept

Technology Trouble! A new survey says 47% of parents are worried about their children being addicted to their smartphone! http://warm1069.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/030118-kids-addicted-smartphones.mp3 Share

tweet