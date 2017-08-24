Taylor Swift Announces New Album…And A New Image.

THIS kinda came out of nowhere, Taylor Swift’s new album is dropping on November 10th!

Taylor Swift released the details on her next album, and the cover photo features her supposed “overhauled new image.” It seems like the look she’s going for is almost like a sophisticated punk. At the very least, it’s going for edgy.

The album is called “Reputation,” and it’ll be out on November 10th. The cover image is black and white, and ‘Reputation’ is written in an Old English-style font, kind of like a hardcore punk album from back in the day.

Full story HERE.