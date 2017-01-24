Talking About Positive Things Can Help You Sleep Better…And MORE!

A new study out of Gonzaga University in Spokane found that when couples talk about good news in their lives or in the world before they go to bed they sleep better AND…

Well, let’s just say they have a better ALL AROUND quality of life. 😉

It also helps people sleep better, which improves their overall health and can even make them live longer.

And if you’re struggling to think of good news, the researchers say even small things from your day are okay, like telling them how you’re proud you managed to squeeze in a workout or had a good conversation with a coworker.

