You have to feel for an Auburn couple who bought a travel trailer in Poulsbo on Tuesday and wrecked it in Silverdale 20 minutes later! Ouch! They were heading south on SR-3 when the travel trailer began to sway behind their Jeep Cherokee. The driver told troopers she was unable to regain control and the trailer flipped over in the left land and landed on its top. Luckily no one was hurt!

Read the FULL STORY and see PICTURES HERE!