A Canadian man was arrested for flying a blowup doll attached to 10 helium balloons into the flight paths of several planes. He was apparently filming the prank for his YouTube channel, lucky for us, other bystanders also caught the whole thing on film.

Upon send off, he was overheard telling the doll “take off you hoser.” Sorry, we couldn’t resist, eh.

We highly recommend watching the video while listening to this:

You’ll thank us later.