Swap the Latte’ for Tea Time!

It’s a habit at work, to just quickly grab a cup of coffee. But recently, I’ve added tea to my ‘go to’ hot beverage. I started with a cup just before I tuck in with some ‘Nighty Nite’ Tea to help me relax and calm my mind. It works. Then I started switching out my coffee at work for it, that working too! Maybe it’s just me, but I don’t feel as agitated. And my skin feels better, and I don’t seem to hit a wall by the time I get home.

Turns out it might not be ‘just me’. There are some incredible benefits.