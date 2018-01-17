Credit: Subbotina Anna | BigStockPhoto.com

Swap the Latte’ for Tea Time!

It’s a habit at work, to just quickly grab a cup of coffee.  But recently, I’ve added tea to my ‘go to’ hot beverage.  I started with a cup just before I tuck in with some ‘Nighty Nite’ Tea to help me relax and calm my mind.  It works.  Then I started switching out my coffee at work for it, that working too!  Maybe it’s just me, but I don’t feel as agitated.  And my skin feels better, and I don’t seem to hit a wall by the time I get home.

Turns out it might not be ‘just me’.  There are some incredible benefits.

  • 13 Beneficial Reasons To Drink TEA  (HERE)
  • Types of Teas and the Benefits (HERE)
  • Loose Leaf vs. Tea Bags (HERE)

About Shellie Hart

Your workday host is a longtime Seattle Radio Midday Air-Personality. Shellie grew up in Burien and now lives in West Seattle. She’s the on-court Entertainment Emcee for our 2X WNBA Championship Team SEATTLE STORM. Shellie is also committed to Children’s Hospital with weekly participation in their CHILD LIFE Program, dedicating over a 100 hours of volunteer time annually. People ask all the time, “What’s your favorite part of the job?”, and my response is YOU! Sure I get to meet all kinds of famous people, but it’s engaging with the people and their Northwest families that makes me happy”

Copyright ©2016 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462