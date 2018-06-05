Suspect down on aisle 2
Grocery Store

Suspect down on aisle 2…

Only in Florida…

A hammer wielding suspect was apprehended in a Youngstown, FL grocery store by not one, but two can’s of Bush’s extra brown sugar baked beans. Sheriffs converged upon the Rainbow grocery store after receiving calls of a gunman and one person down.  The short standoff ended when the quick-thinking, Major Jimmy Stanford grabbed two 16-ounce cans of Bush’s extra brown sugar baked beans and hurled them at the suspect.   Deputy Chief Joel Heape said they had been attempting to calm the suspect down when “he just suddenly went crazy again and when he raised the hammer, Jimmy went on his bean attack.”

Major Jimmy Stanford may not have the family recipe, but he’s headed for the Bush’s Hall of Fame.

