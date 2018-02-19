Survivors Of Florida School Shooting Are Organizing A March On D.C.

On March 24th, it’s going to be a march on D.C. to “demand that their lives and safety become a priority and that we end this epidemic of mass school shootings.

t’s become a horrible pattern in this country: There’s a mass shooting, everyone’s outraged, the politicians say it’s too early to talk about it, and then, within a few days, it’s almost like everyone forgets.

This time, though, it actually feels different.

It’s because the students who survived the mass shooting last week at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida aren’t going to LET IT be forgotten.

Many of them have already made powerful, poignant statements on national news, BEGGING and PLEADING with Congress and the president to actually do something about the gun violence epidemic in this country.