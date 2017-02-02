Super Bowl Grub Inspiration!

As the Super Bowl gets closer and closer, it may be time to stop by the grocery store to prepare for your viewing party. Shout out to Facebook pages like Tasty and others for not only sharing amazing recipes, but also making it easy with videos! Bon Appetit!


Game Day Spread: Ribs, Sliders, Pretzel Bombs

 


The Ultimate Edible Stadium

 


Cheesy Buffalo Chicken Ring

 


Seven-Layer Dip Cups

 


Spinach Dip Mozzarella Sticks, Crunchy Taco Cups
Peach Iced Tea Whiskey, Chocolate Pretzel Poke Cake

 


Mozzarella Onion Rings, Pigs in a Pretzel Blanket, Pull-Apart Garlic Rolls
Garlic Parmesan Potato Wedges, Cheeseburger Onion Rings, Honey BBQ Chicken Wings, Deep-fried Deviled Eggs, Pizza Bombs

 


Tater Tot Skewers

 


Ultimate Loaded Nachos

AboutNicole Seven

Nicole is a Seattle native and Washington State alumna. She works for Warm 106.9 at events, with contests, and contributes to social media and our blog. Nicole enjoys discovering new music, reading about psychology, attending concerts, and cheering on the Cougars.
Copyright ©2016 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462