SUNDAY MORNING MAGAZINE: NEW DISTRACTED DRIVER LAW

Angie Ward is Program Manager for the WA Traffic Safety Commission and joins us to give details on the new “Distracted Driver Law” that takes effect Sunday July 23. NO hand-held cell phone use. Hands-free is allowed, such as thru Bluetooth, or placed in a holder. BUT is allowed only as a single touch to start a function such as GPS or music before you drive. “Research shows that phone conversations reduce visual attention.” First ticket is $136. A second within 5 years is $234. Big thing is that it’s on your record for insurance agencies to see. Best policy, don’t risk a ticket, but don’t risk your life and the lives of others on the road.