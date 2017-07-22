SUNDAY MORNING MAGAZINE: NEW DISTRACTED DRIVER LAW

at 5:30am on Sunday Morning Magazine WARM 106.9:  details on the new “Distracted Driver Law” that takes effect Sunday July 23 tomorrow.

Angie Ward is Program Manager for the WA Traffic Safety Commission and joins us to give details on the new “Distracted Driver Law” that takes effect Sunday July 23.  NO hand-held cell phone use. Hands-free is allowed, such as thru Bluetooth, or placed in a holder.  BUT is allowed only as a single touch to start a function such as GPS or music before you drive. “Research shows that phone conversations reduce visual attention.” First ticket is $136. A second within 5 years is $234.  Big thing is that it’s on your record for insurance agencies to see.  Best policy, don’t risk a ticket, but don’t risk your life and the lives of others on the road.
http://wtsc.wa.gov/ and on Facebook

 

AboutLaurie Hardie

Laurie is a rare Seattle-born Native. She has raised her children, but as a working mom knows how important it is to look and feel your best. She currently volunteers with Queen It’s a New Day, a non-profit organization in Everett, giving women a hand up to feel great inside and out. As a published author and life coach, Laurie is WARM’s Afternoon Traffic host with the philosophy of…” traffic is a lot like life, sometimes you have a speed –limit drive and sometimes you hit a slow-down or detour, but with the right guidance and information, we can all get through it together”.
Copyright ©2016 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462