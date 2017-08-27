Summer Girl and Sipping Coffee Drink Trough a Straw

Suck it up, Seattle! (sorry, couldn’t resist)….

Plastic straws and utensils could be a thing of the past in Seattle, as the city seeks to improve it’s ‘green’ goals, and we’re not talking about those green straws, either!

plastic straws and utensils

Dianna Rose

Dianna has been with Warm 106,9 hosting on Sundays since March 2012. She's bee on the air in Seattle since 1999, when she moved up from LA to become Music Director/on-air at Smooth Jazz KWJZ. She's also a voice-over artist, passionate about using music for improved well-being, huge animal lover (and vegan), travel enthusiast, and devoted mother to her son Nathaniel.
